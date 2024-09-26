ACER Amends Two Methodologies In The Single Day-Ahead Electricity Market Coupling To Enhance Market Flexibility

ACER approves amendments to the:

The amendments have been approved following the respective proposals from the European Nominated Electricity Market Operators (NEMOs) and Transmission System Operators (TSOs).

What are the methodologies about?

The single day-ahead coupling products methodology lists all products that are eligible for inclusion within the SDAC.

The methodology for calculating scheduled exchanges resulting from single day-ahead coupling describes how the scheduled exchanges between bidding zones, scheduling areas, and NEMOs’ trading hubs are calculated in the SDAC.

Why amend the methodologies?

Both methodologies were amended to enable the implementation of the 15-minute Market Time Unit in the SDAC, remove entry barriers for market participants, and improve market flexibility.

What are the next steps?

NEMOs and TSOs shall implement the amendments of the respective methodologies by the time the 15-minute MTU becomes operational in the SDAC (required by January 2025).

