ACER: €11 Billion Spent EU-Wide On Fragmented Electricity Security-Of-Supply Support In 2024

ACER’s 2025 monitoring report on security of EU electricity supply looks at whether Europe had adequate electricity supply in 2024, including risk preparedness, cross-sectoral electricity-gas interactions and the total cost of national support measures such as capacity mechanisms and flexibility schemes that help keep the lights on.

What trends did ACER find in 2024?

The EU’s interconnected power system helps keep the lights on. In 2024, power outage levels averaged under two hours per year across the EU, and none were due to inadequate electricity supply.

Fragmented support measures come with an annual price tag of €11 billion. Almost €11 billion was spent in 2024 across the EU on a fragmented set of nearly 40 security-of-supply measures. Capacity mechanisms are justified if the annual European Resource Adequacy Assessment (ERAA), or alternatively a national assessment, identifies a risk of inadequate supply. Any capacity mechanism must be cleared by the European Commission under State aid rules. These mechanisms rely on a broad range of technologies from dispatchable gas-powered generation to batteries and demand response. Member States can also introduce flexibility measures, again if cleared under EU State aid rules.

Capacity mechanisms have yet to become cleaner, gas will still play a role. Only 29% of capacity support was directed to low-emission technologies in 2024, while natural gas will lead in long-term contracts until 2035. Although EU gas demand is expected to fall by 15% by 2035, gas-fired power plants are projected to cover 30% of peak demand.

Capacity mechanisms have yet to become more efficient, coordination can help. Capacity auction prices vary more than tenfold across the EU. In 2024, capacity mechanisms cost €6.5 billion (more than double the cost in 2020). Stronger cross-border coordination could reduce additional capacity needs, lowering overall system costs. Limited coordination in Member States’ adoption of capacity and flexibility measures could risk duplication and inefficient investment.

Regional and cross-sectoral coordination on risk preparedness remain weak. Only 10% of national risk preparedness plans include joint measures to mitigate the impact of electricity crises and assist neighbouring countries . Cross-sectoral dependencies (i.e. between gas and electricity) are often overlooked.



What are ACER’s recommendations?

Make capacity mechanisms cleaner

by removing barriers to distributed energy, enable demand response and disclose how much capacity support goes to fossil-fuels. Make capacity mechanisms more efficient , coordinating capacity planning at EU level and reassessing the design of capacity auctions, particularly in markets with consistently high prices.

, coordinating capacity planning at EU level and reassessing the design of capacity auctions, particularly in markets with consistently high prices. Integrate flexibility measures into capacity mechanisms or better align them to reduce overlaps and inefficiencies.

to reduce overlaps and inefficiencies. Strengthen regional cooperation on risk preparedness through exchange of best practices, shared templates and joint implementation monitoring.

