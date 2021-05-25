AccessFintech Appoints Chief Financial Officer - The FinTech Company Names Chris Bujakowski To Its Executive Management Team Amid Increased Growth And Business Momentum

AccessFintech, the leading fintech company evolving the financial operating model through data and workflow collaboration, announces the appointment of Chris Bujakowski as Chief Financial Officer.
The hire supports the growth AccessFintech is experiencing, as adoption of the Synergy Network’s collaboration solution continues to accelerate amongst global financial institutions. Synergy extends and enriches data, synchronizes workflow and drives technology adoption, providing transaction lifecycle and benchmarking insights across the entire financial ecosystem.
Mr Bujakowski complements recent senior additions to the executive management team in Business Development and Sales. In the CFO role, he will lead the AccessFintech global finance organization with responsibility for all aspects of financial strategy, management and reporting including investor relations and treasury.
Chris has more than 20 years finance and operations experience in the technology sector. His expertise is in enterprise B2B software as a service, building and scaling infrastructure to support multi-million-dollar recurring revenues.
Prior to AccessFintech, Chris was CFO at cloud-native core banking platform provider Thought Machine where he built out the global finance, legal & operations functions and successfully led their Series B round. Prior to Thought Machine, Chris spent five years at SAP as COO of the SMB Group and prior to that, seven years at NetSuite as Head of International Finance & Operations, overseeing international revenue growth to more than $100m.
“I can’t imagine a more exciting time to join AccessFintech. The team here is challenging the industry operating model”, said Chris. “AccessFintech has unique strengths which are recognised by many of the world’s largest Tier 1 financial institutions, with many more joining the ecosystem. I look forward to helping the team execute the company’s priorities, accelerate growth and deliver sustainable value.”
Roy Saadon, CEO at AccessFintech added: “We are delighted to welcome Chris as our CFO. His extensive experience in corporate finance and business operations will be highly valuable to us as we implement our long-term strategy. This is an important step for us as a business as it signals our intention to capitalise on our recent momentum and scale further. In Chris, we have gained not only an excellent finance professional but also someone who understand the ethos of AccessFintech’s data-sharing business model which makes him a natural fit for us. I am confident that Chris will make an immediate impact. “