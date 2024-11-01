abrdn Investments Becomes New ETF Issuer At SIX Swiss Exchange

The newly listed ETF “abrdn Future Real Estate UCITS ETF USD Acc ETF Share Class” offers institutional and private investors direct access to developed global real estate markets. This actively managed ETF leverages insights from abrdn Investments' Global Real Estate Research team, allowing for exposure to their selected real estate strategies. With its first active ETF, abrdn Investments enters the European market, further expanding its range of investment solutions.

The launch aligns with a positive momentum in the ETF market at SIX Swiss Exchange. Q3 2024 recorded approximately 555’0000 ETF transactions, a 5.9% quarter-on-quarter increase, with turnover reaching CHF 9.8 billion, up 6.9% from Q2 2024. This trend reflects the growing demand for innovative, diversified and sustainable investment solutions.

“We’re excited to welcome abrdn Investments and their innovative real estate ETF to the SIX Swiss Exchange,” said Gregor Braun, Head of Equities & ETF/ETP Sales, Exchanges, SIX. “This addition further expands our real estate offering, meeting the evolving needs of investors seeking broad market access.”

Yassar Ali, Global Head of Product Strategy at abrdn Investments adds: “We are delighted that abrdn Investments is listing its first ETF at SIX Swiss Exchange. This will provide Swiss and global clients with access to the first product in its thematic range. When we were considering our ETF platform, we aimed to leverage our capabilities and meet the wholesale demand for thematic products, offering more choice for investors. We aspire to create a family of thematic ETFs (and individual ETFs) that we think are relevant, and in themes where we have strong investment conviction. The abrdn Future Real Estate UCITS ETF offers clients access to a traditionally illiquid asset class and blends our fundamental active and quantitative capabilities.”

abrdn Investments is a global investment company focused on helping clients achieve their financial goals through sustainable and innovative investment solutions. With expertise across various asset classes, it combines advanced technology with deep market knowledge.