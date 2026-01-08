ABEX Secures UK Financial Conduct Authority Approval To Launch Regulated Digital-Asset Derivatives Trading - ABEX UK Derivatives Limited Brings FCA-Regulated, Ultra-Low-Latency Execution To Digital-Asset Derivatives

ABEX today announces that it has received authorisation from the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide derivatives trading in futures, perpetual contracts and options through its newly authorised, wholly owned subsidiary, ABEX UK Derivatives Limited.

The authorisation represents a significant milestone in ABEX development and enables the firm to extend its existing activities beyond spot trading to include derivatives under the UK’s established regulatory framework.

This authorisation comes at a time of increasing institutional demand for regulated, transparent, and robust access to digital-asset derivatives markets. Through ABEX UK Derivatives Limited, ABEX will offer professional counterparties access to its proprietary, ultra-low-latency execution infrastructure across a broader range of trading instruments, while operating in accordance with FCA requirements.

Erkan Kaya, CEO and Co-Founder of ABEX, said:

“Authorisation by the FCA is an important step in ABEX growth and underscores our commitment to operating within recognised regulatory standards. We believe that regulatory clarity and strong market infrastructure are essential to the continued participation of institutional firms in digital-asset markets.”

ABEX UK Derivatives Limited will operate alongside ABEX existing FCA-registered crypto-asset business, utilising its proprietary, high-performance, data-driven trading engine and agency execution model that underpin ABEX spot-market services.