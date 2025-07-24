ABEX Integrates With Crossover Markets’ CROSSx ECN

ABEX, a provider of an advanced suite of ultra-low-latency, research-driven execution algorithms purpose-built for institutional digital asset trading, today announced its integration with Crossover Markets. The integration provides ABEX clients - which include quant firms, hedge funds, asset managers, broker dealers and OTC trading desks - seamless access to Crossover’s anonymous, ultra-low latency, institutional-only ECN (Electronic Communications Network), CROSSx.

By combining ABEX advanced agency execution algorithms with CROSSx’s ultra-low-latency infrastructure, clients gain unmatched tick-to-order performance — a critical advantage as latency-sensitive trading strategies become more prevalent in digital asset markets. The partnership also offers venue fungibility enabled by Crossover’s credit intermediaries, Hidden Road and BitGo’s Go Network, allowing clients to buy on one venue, sell on another as well as net settle, thereby reducing counterparty risk and enhancing capital efficiency. Hidden Road is a multi-asset prime brokerage, clearing, and financing platform enabling institutional-grade access to digital markets. BitGo Go Network ensures off-exchange settlement within BitGo Trust, a regulated qualified custodian with $250M in insurance coverage.

“We’re excited to add another important liquidity destination, as demand for access to Crossover continues to grow among our client base,” said Erkan Kaya, CEO & Co-Founder at ABEX. “Bringing together two best-in-class infrastructures - one for matching and one for algorithmic execution - unlocks new levels of precision and performance for the institutional trading community and is yet another example of the maturation of the industry.”

“Crypto market structure is undergoing a massive overhaul, and technologies like ABEX are meeting the growing demand from algo-based clients looking to track and optimise Trade Cost Analysis (TCA),” said Brandon Mulvihill, CEO & Co-Founder of Crossover.

“We believe our CROSSx ECN, which heavily focuses on driving down the cost of trading, including market impact, can serve as a premier liquidity destination for ABEX clients looking to optimise their trading needs.”

Today’s news comes amid a period of significant momentum for ABEX, accelerating its mission to deliver smarter, faster, and more efficient digital asset execution for the institutional market. The firm, which is a registered cryptoasset business by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), earlier this year secured a $6M funding round led by MMC Ventures. It has added venue integrations with Binance, Coinbase, Crossover and OKX, and recently had its suite of algorithms selected by LTP for use by the global prime broker’s clients.