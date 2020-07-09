A New ETF Issuer On The Swiss Stock Exchange: SIX Welcomes Rize ETF

As of today, two more thematic ETFs with growth potential can be traded on the Swiss Stock Exchange: medical cannabis and cyber security.
The newly tradeable ETFs from Rize ETF are focusing on thematic market trends with growth stories: medical cannabis and cyber security. Rize ETF developed both ETFs in cooperation with the index provider Foxberry and the respective thematic experts New Frontier Data and Tematica Research. These products offer investors additional opportunities to diversify their portfolios and dip into the ever-thriving segment of equity-themed ETFs available at SIX. Liquidity for the 2 ETFs is provided by Société Générale.
“We are delighted to welcome Rize ETF to the Swiss Stock Exchange. The listing of two innovative ETFs further broadens our platform and enables investors to benefit from exposure to thematic market trends. With the newly launched products of Rize ETF, the offering of the ETF segment increases to almost 1’600 products” says Alain Picard, Head Trading Sales & Management, Securities & Exchanges, SIX. “The ETF segment at SIX registered over 900’000 transactions in the first six months of 2020 – representing a year-over-year growth of 75%.”
Rize ETF specializes exclusively in thematic ETFs and offer purpose-built products, to balance long-term returns with exposure to companies that have a positive impact on the world. The underlying investment strategies of the ETFs center on growth stories and are developed in collaboration with dedicated research houses and index providers. The product offering of Rize ETF is aimed at both, institutional and individual investors. Rize ETF provides services along the entire value chain of the ETF: From the definition of the investment strategy and product structuring to portfolio management and distribution. https://rizeetf.com/
|Product Name
|Trading Currency
|ISIN
|Market Maker
|Rize Cybersecurity and Data Privacy
UCITS ETF – USD Accumulating ETF
|CHF
|IE00BJXRZJ40
|Société Générale
|Rize Medical Cannabis and Life Sciences
UCITS ETF – USD Accumulating ETF
|CHF
|IE00BJXRZ273
|Société Générale
From Pioneer to Leading Marketplace
Since the Swiss Stock Exchange launched the ETF segment almost 20 years ago as one of the first in Europe, it has experienced remarkable growth. In 2019, ETF turnover exceeded the previous year’s figure by 24%, reaching a new all-time high of CHF 124.7 billion; the previous record stood at CHF 116.4 bn (2017). Sustainable ETFs achieved a market turnover of CHF 1.08 billion in 2019 – representing a growth of 18% over 2018. At 1,040,186, the number of trades exceeded one million for the third time in a row in 2019.
Efficient Trading
ETFs offer you the numerous advantages of regulated exchange trading. We operate one of the world’s most stable exchanges and bring together buyers and sellers from around the world on one central platform. The extensive product range, offered by a unique mix of large and smaller providers from both Switzerland and abroad, covers a wide spectrum of investment needs.
The latest information on market data, turnover and new listings can be found on our website. The Swiss Stock Exchange publishes the latest figures about the growth of its segment in the ETF Market Report.