A Global Endorsement Of Emirati Regulatory Leadership: Waleed Al Awadhi Elected Chair of IOSCO’s Africa And Middle East Regional Committee

In a milestone that reflects the rising global prominence of Emirati regulatory leadership, the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) proudly announces the election of H.E. Waleed Saeed Al Awadhi, CEO, as Chair of the Africa and Middle East Regional Committee (AMERC), one of the four key regional committees under the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO). This recognition is not just a personal achievement, but a testament to the UAE’s long-standing institutional efforts to position itself as a central player in shaping the future of global financial markets.

Following his election, H.E. Al Awadhi will represent AMERC on the IOSCO Board, which comprises 34 members from the world’s leading securities regulatory authorities. AMERC itself consists of 43 regulatory authorities from across North Africa and the Middle East and plays a pivotal role in enhancing regional regulatory cooperation and advancing forward-looking, resilient frameworks for capital markets. It serves as a platform for financial innovation, the exchange of regulatory best practices, and a collective response to global economic and technological shifts.

Founded in 1983, IOSCO is the global standard-setter for securities market regulation. With more than 200 member institutions, IOSCO oversees over 95% of the world’s financial markets. In this context, the chairmanship of AMERC represents a strategically significant position that underscores the growing influence of Emirati regulatory leadership in the global financial arena.

Commenting on the announcement, H.E. Mohamed Al Shorafa, Chairman of the SCA Board of Directors, stated:“The election of Waleed Al Awadhi as Chair of the Africa and Middle East Regional Committee marks a significant milestone that underscores the UAE’s growing global standing in the financial sector and the increasing international confidence in its role in advancing the regulatory landscape of capital markets. This appointment is a testament to the distinctive expertise of our national talent and their capacity to influence the future of financial governance, foster international cooperation, and embrace innovation as a cornerstone of sustainable growth. It is a source of pride not only for the SCA, but for the country as a whole, as a strategic partner in shaping the future of the global economy.”

The election of H.E. Waleed Al Awadhi to this prominent role signals a new chapter in regional financial integration and further solidifies the UAE’s global reputation for excellence, innovation, and leadership in capital markets. It positions the UAE as a premier hub for finance and investment worldwide.