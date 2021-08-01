95% Of Amman Stock Exchange Listed Companies Complied With The Requirement To Submit Their 2021 Second Quarterly Reports Within The Specified Period

Mr. Mazen Wathaifi Chief Executive Officer of Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) said that 95% out of 173 listed companies have provided the ASE with their reviewed quarterly reports for the period ended 30/6/2021 during the specified period in the Directives of Listing Securities, through the e- disclosure System XBRL. This high percentage reflects the compliance of listed companies with the laws and regulations, and the compliance of such companies with the principles of transparency and disclosure.
Mr. Wathaifi added that all companies listed on the ASE should provide to the ASE with their reviewed interim reports within the specified period, according to the Directives for Listing Securities on the ASE.
Wathaifi confirmed that the ASE posts these financial statements on the ASE website www.exchange.jo under Circulars and Disclosures/ Semiannual reports window.
He also added that four companies namely, AMWAJ PROPERTIES, AMOUN INTERNATIONAL FOR INVESTMENTS, AFAQ FOR ENERGY, JORDAN POULTRY PROCESSING & MARKETING have failed to provide the ASE with their reviewed interim reports for the period ended on 30/6/2021 during the specified period. Accordingly, the ASE suspended their shares from trading as of Sunday 1/8/2021. The trading in these companies' shares will remain suspended until they provide the ASE with the required financial statements.
The ASE will also continue suspending the trading in shares of PHILADELPHIA INSURANCE, JORDAN PRESS FOUNDATION/AL-RA'I COMPANY, JORDAN PROJECTS FOR TOURISM DEVELOPMENT COMPANY, INTERNATIONAL CARDS and JORDANIAN CO. FOR DEVELOPING & FINANCIAL INVESTMENT COMPANY, for failing to provide the ASE with their previous financial statements, in addition to interim financial statements for the period ended 30/6/2021, noting that the shares of these companies shall continue to be available for trading in the Unlisted Securities Market.