5StoneX Implements Chronicle FIX solution - Speed, Flexibility And Reliability Key Factors In Chronicle Software Selection

Chronicle Software (Chronicle), the specialist provider of low-latency microservices and technology solutions for financial services, has been selected by StoneX to enhance its equities trading performance.

StoneX selected Chronicle’s market-leading software in a competitive process to replace incumbent trading technology.

Thomas Moore, Managing Director, Head of Equities Trading at StoneX said:“It’s always a difficult decision to replace existing technology. Our choice of Chronicle was influenced particularly by the enhanced features and functionality delivered in its FIX software, as well as the company’s nimble and flexible approach to providing its services. Our customers will benefit particularly from the speed, reliability and flexibility overall of Chronicle’s solution.”

Peter Lawrey, CEO of Chronicle Software said: “We are delighted that our software has been selected by StoneX and look forward to working with them to deliver an enhanced customer experience.

Our approach to software development supports and facilitates an increasing ‘buy to build’ trend in financial services. We recognise the challenges faced by market participants in integrating old and new technologies, and offer customers maximum flexibility in respect of Chronicle software licensing and solution implementation."

Chronicle FIX engine is a core trading technology built to meet the most stringent performance and resilience requirements of many of the world’s leading FX banks. With exceptional low latency, high throughput (c.1m messages per server/second), rule-based routing for ease of scalability, multi-level security and a robust design supporting uninterrupted trading, Chronicle FIX is acknowledged as an industry-leading core trading technology.