50+ Cryptocurrencies On BISON: 16 New Coins Now Available

Date 09/12/2025

BISON continues its growth momentum and adds sixteen new coins to its portfolio. The crypto trading platform backed by Boerse Stuttgart Group has expanded its offering twice already this year. BISON now supports 56 coins, all available for fully regulated, fee-free trading and MiCAR-compliant custody.

BISON, the crypto trading platform for retail investors of Boerse Stuttgart Group, now offers users sixteen new cryptocurrencies in its fully regulated environment.  With this expansion, BISON customers can easily trade and securely hold popular coins such as Sui (SUI), Cronos (CRO), and Cosmos (ATOM).

“By expanding our offering, we’re responding to the growing interest in altcoins for portfolio diversification,” comments Dr. Ulli Spankowski, CEO and Co-Founder of BISON. “We are giving our customers even broader access to the crypto market within the regulated, secure framework of Boerse Stuttgart Group.”

