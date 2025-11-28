4th Morgan Stanley And Athens Stock Exchange Greek Investment Conference

Morgan Stanley, in partnership with the Athens Stock Exchange, will host the 4th consecutive Greek Investment Conference on 1–2 December 2025 at Morgan Stanley’s London conference centre.

The event will bring together 42 leading large- and mid-cap companies listed on ATHEX, offering investors and stakeholders an opportunity to engage directly with senior executives and explore Greece’s dynamic investment landscape.

This year’s conference is organized in collaboration with Alpha Finance, Eurobank Equities, NBG Securities, and Piraeus Securities.

The two-day conference schedule reflects the increasing visibility and momentum of the Greek market.

The agenda includes the following key elements:

Investor roundtable with Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis (by invitation only)

Discussion between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Clare Woodman, CEO of Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc and Head of EMEA, Latin America & Canada, Morgan Stanley

Panel discussion titled “Challenges and Opportunities in the (New) World Order,” featuring N. Stathopoulos (BC Partners), M. Rigas (Energean), and E. Mytilineos (Metlen Energy and Metals)

Panel discussion with the CEOs of the four systemic Greek banks

Panel discussion on Energy Security & The Way Forward with A. Shiamishis (HELLENiQ ENERGY), M. Manousakis (IPTO), and P. Tzannetakis (Motor Oil Hellas)

Fireside chat with George Stassis (PPC), moderated by Yawen Chen (Thomson Reuters)

Investor breakfast with the Minister of National Economy & Finance of Greece, Kyriakos Pierrakakis (by invitation only)

Fireside chat between Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis and Euronext CEO Stéphane Boujnah

Panel discussion titled “Rethinking Scale and Innovation in Greek Banking,” featuring C. Papaconstantinou (Bank of Greece) and E. Vrettou (CrediaBank), moderated by Y. Kontopoulos, CEO of the ATHEXGROUP

Panel discussion titled “Investing in Greece,” featuring the Prime Minister’s advisors Michalis Argyrou and Dimitris Politis

Throughout the two-day event, one-to-one and group meetings with international institutional investors will be held, with participation from senior executives representing the following companies: