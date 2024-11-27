360T Has Partnered With Sailing Team Malizia And Their Skipper Boris Herrmann

Boris Herrmann is currently racing the famous Vendée Globe 2024-2025, a single-handed, non-stop and non-assisted round-the-world sailing race that takes place every four years. He and his Team Malizia are also set to join The Ocean Race Europe 2025 in August. Team Malizia uses its platform to champion climate action and marine conservation by contributing to science with the collection of important Ocean Data during the races and contribute to scientific research. The partnership between 360T and Team Malizia is built on shared values and commitment to excellence, teamwork, and innovation.

Competitive sailing teams leverage advanced technology to fine-tune and to optimise their performance. Research & Development are carried out consistently in order to move the technological boundaries to new levels. 360T’s cutting-edge FX trading platform is defined by low latency capabilities, effective algorithms and strong data analytics to stay ahead of the curve. Both 360T and Team Malizia rely on best-in-class technology as the foundation of their success and a key differentiator.

“The global vision, shared values and our mutual commitment to use pioneering technology to achieve consistently high performance as well as the aim to push boundaries with a clear view on sustainability, responsibility and education brought 360T and Team Malizia together” said Carlo Koelzer, Group CEO of 360T. “In both FX trading and Ocean racing, success is built on advanced technology, a strong team, precision and the ability to adapt to an ever-changing environment. We are proud to support Boris Herrmann’s racing adventures now and in 2025, as he sets new standards in sailing innovation and collects valuable data from Ocean waters around the globe.”

For Herrmann, a seasoned Ocean racer with a track record of blending competitive performance with environmental awareness, the partnership represents more than just another sponsorship.

“We are excited to join forces with 360T, a partner who is highly innovative and strongly committed to our A Race We Must Win Mission. ”, said Boris Herrmann.