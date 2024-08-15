25.72 Billion QAR Profits For Companies Listed On Qatar Stock Exchange In The First Half Of 2024

All companies listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange (*except Al Faleh Educational Holding) have disclosed their semi-annual financial results for the period ending on June 30, 2024. The total net profits for this period amounted to 25.72 Billion Qatari Riyals, compared to 24.38 Billion Qatari Riyals for the same period last year (2023), reflecting an increase of 5.51%.

It is worth noting that all financial statements of the listed companies are available on the Qatar Stock Exchange website. The Exchange's management would also like to express its gratitude to all the management teams of the listed companies for their cooperation in promoting the principles of disclosure and transparency.

* The fiscal year for Al Faleh Holding ends on August 31 of each year.