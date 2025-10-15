24X National Exchange Opens For Trading As First SEC-Approved 23/5 Stock Exchange - Historic Exchange Now Delivers Extended Hours Trading In U.S. Equities To Global Investors

In a historic milestone for the financial industry, 24 Exchange today announced that trading has officially commenced on 24X National Exchange (the "Exchange"), the first national securities exchange approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to offer 23-hour weekday trading of U.S. equities under full regulatory oversight.

24X National Exchange offers live trading of U.S. equities from 4:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET on weekdays, providing unprecedented access to U.S. equity markets for institutional investors and retail investors worldwide via broker-dealers that are members of this SEC-licensed Exchange.

24X National Exchange addresses growing demand for extended-hours trading among global investors, particularly in Asian and other regions where time-zones make traditional U.S. market hours difficult to access. With its early-morning (U.S. pre-market) and evening trading hours, the Exchange provides increased flexibility for trading strategies, improved liquidity, and more opportunities to react to global economic, corporate, or policy news outside of standard U.S. exchange operating hours.

The Exchange operates as a fully regulated national securities exchange under SEC oversight across an extended trading day, providing the same investor protections and market integrity safeguards as all other SEC-licensed national exchanges. 24X National Exchange is built upon a proven, cutting-edge technology platform powered by MEMX Technologies, ensuring a seamless, resilient, and cost-effective trading experience. The Unlisted Trading Privileges (UTP) data feed exchange code for 24X National Exchange is 'G'.

24X National Exchange CEO and Founder Dmitri Galinov said: "Our launch marks a milestone in the evolution of U.S. equities markets to trading around-the-clock. We're excited that 24X National Exchange has pioneered this path that will increase access, transparency, speed, and alignment with the global nature of today's economy – while lowering costs."

The Exchange received SEC approval in November 2024 to operate 23/5 trading hours, subject to the implementation of necessary modifications to Equity Data Plans and subsequent rule filings confirming its compliance with the Securities Exchange Act.

Pending final approvals and market infrastructure alignment, 24X National Exchange currently expects to launch 23/5 trading in the second half of 2026. In that phase, the Exchange will operate from 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday through 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday, with a daily one-hour pause for operational maintenance.

"This launch is a transformational moment for global traders looking to access U.S. equity markets at more convenient times," Galinov added. "After years of innovation and regulatory collaboration, we're proud to deliver on our promise of around-the-clock trading to investors around the world. 24X National Exchange's launch is just the beginning – we're one major step closer to making 23-hour weekday trading a reality for U.S. equities worldwide."