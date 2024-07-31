2024 Capital Markets Fact Book - Comprehensive Data On The Capital Markets

In the U.S., capital markets fuel the economy, providing 74.1% of equity and debt financing for non-financial corporations. Debt capital markets are more dominant in the U.S. at 74.9% of total financing, whereas bank lending is more dominant in other regions, at 80.7% on average.

Discover more facts in SIFMA's Capital Markets Fact Book. An annual publication with downloadable data tables, the Fact Book amasses data from dozens of sources into a single, easily accessible reference tool to analyze key industry statistics.

Download Report