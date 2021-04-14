2021 Report On ESG ETFs UNCTAD & TrackInsight

Advanced Search
UNCTAD (The United Nations Conference on Trade & Development) has just released its 2021 report on the global market for ESG ETFs, supported by TrackInsight.
Over 2020, assets in ESG ETFs grew three-fold to reach $174 Billion. But as the market expands, and products proliferate, the risk of "greenwashing" looms larger in the minds of investors.
This comprehensive report, powered with TrackInsight ETF data covers:
‣ Overview of the ESG ETF Universe
‣ Global & Regional ESG Trends
‣ Financial performance & costs of ESG ETFs
‣ Supporting sustainable investing in Emerging Markets
‣ UN Sustainable Development Goals as a benchmark for sustainability