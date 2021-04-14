 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

2021 Report On ESG ETFs UNCTAD & TrackInsight

Date 14/04/2021

UNCTAD (The United Nations Conference on Trade & Development) has just released its 2021 report on the global market for ESG ETFs, supported by TrackInsight.


Over 2020, assets in ESG ETFs grew three-fold to reach $174 Billion. But as the market expands, and products proliferate, the risk of "greenwashing" looms larger in the minds of investors.

This comprehensive report, powered with TrackInsight ETF data covers:

‣ Overview of the ESG ETF Universe

‣ Global & Regional ESG Trends

‣ Financial performance & costs of ESG ETFs

‣ Supporting sustainable investing in Emerging Markets

‣ UN Sustainable Development Goals as a benchmark for sustainability