180Protocol Launches Distributed Network Infrastructure For Enterprise Value Sharing - Open Source Collaboration Tool Enables The Mobility Of Sensitive And Confidential Business Data

180Protocol, the data sharing infrastructure built on R3’s DLT application development platform, Corda, and its confidential computing platform, Conclave, has launched the alpha release of its collaboration technology into open-source.
Designed to empower businesses to take back control of their data and tap into new sources of revenue, the platform harnesses Conclave’s unique privacy-preserving capabilities when sharing sensitive data. The software introduces distributed network design to the problem of enterprise data sharing, solving the legacy barriers that have historically limited data mobility.
The result empowers users to collaborate in any environment where shared data brings value, in a robust, highly secure and scalable way. It makes private data more mobile and useable, democratising the value locked into previously siloed platform providers.
Demonstrated by a number of industry Use Cases, the release is fully documented and available as an open source toolkit via 180Protocol’s GitHub.
Conor Diviney, Co-founder at 180Protocol said “We’re delighted to launch our alpha release. It’s the culmination of many months of development by our technology team. Building on R3’s Conclave secure-compute platform and Corda Enterprise, has enabled us to deliver a next generation business collaboration tool that has application across countless verticals”.
Ivar Wiersma, Head of Conclave at R3, commented “Conclave being used alongside Corda to deliver another pioneering technology platform is an exciting moment. The work undertaken by 180Protocol illustrates the power of the combination of our new hyper-secure enclave and our industry leading DLT platform, Corda. In this case it has delivered a powerful industry-agnostic toolkit, delivering the promise of data democratisation to all.”
Philip Holbrook, Co-founder at 180Protocol, added “Our technology enables businesses to become digitally-enabled before someone else capitalises on their collective data to establish influence in their given industry vertical. By handing back control to the firms who generate the data, they can share in the value created through network effects themselves.”
The alpha release of 180Protocol is available immediately, supported by comprehensive developer documentation.