18 CEOs Nominated For SET Awards 2022 With Winner Announcement On October 28

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) announces a shortlist of 18 CEOs for the CEO Awards, 84 companies for the Business Excellence Awards, and 63 companies for the Sustainability Excellence Awards. The nominations demonstrate best-in-class business performance in today's challenging environments, coupled with focus on sustainability and readiness to be model organization in the capital market. SET Awards 2022’s winner announcement and award presentation ceremony will take place on October 28.

SET President Pakorn Peetathawatchai said that SET together with Money & Banking Magazine organizes SET Awards 2022 ceremony to honor listed companies, securities companies, asset management companies, financial advisory companies, real estate investment trusts, as well as top executives of listed companies who are distinguished in various aspects.

The awards comprise two categories: The Business Excellence Awards for companies with excellence in business operation, innovation development and capital market financial deals and the Sustainability Excellence Awards for companies with utmost commitment to create sustainable business growth and enhance value for the stakeholders, society and environment inclusively.

“The awards ceremony will truly recognize outstanding companies in both their business potential and sustainability amid the current situation that businesses have to encounter all types of risks. These companies still manage to be exemplary organizations and inspire other companies to develop quality and innovations, generate good performance, while operating with responsibilities to stakeholders by taking into consideration environment, society and governance (ESG) to steer towards balanced growth.

The balanced growth is in line with SET's vision to develop the Thai capital market to benefit all sectors: “To Make the Capital Market ‘Work’ for Everyone,” added Pakorn.

Money & Banking Magazine Editor-in-Chief Santi Wiriyarangsarit, who is also SET Awards co-founder, and one of the panel of honorary judges for SET Awards 2022, said that sustainability, which is the global issue, is a focus of the judging committee this year. Additional sustainability-related awards, therefore, are added.

The new awards are the ‘Best Asset Management Company Award – ESG’ in the Business Excellence Awards category, which will be granted to outstanding asset management companies embracing sustainability; and the ‘Commended Sustainability Awards’ in the Sustainability Excellence Awards category as these days listed companies have been more advanced in enhancing their sustainability performance. In addition, the ‘Best REIT Performance Award’ will be added in recognition of outstanding real estate investment trust. All these are to ensure that the awards will cover the capital market participants across the board.

The panel of honorary judges for SET Awards 2022 consists of Chaiyawat Wibulswasdi, Seri Chintanaseri, Santi Viriyarungsarit, Yuth Vorachattarn, Pattareeya Benjapolchai, Teeranun Srihong, Pakorn Peetathawatchai, Manpong Senanarong, Soraphol Tulayasathien, with Amnouy Jiramahapoka as secretary of the panel.

This year's SET Awards are divided into two categories: The Business Excellence Awards and the Sustainability Excellence Awards.

The Business Excellence Awards consist of eight awards, namely 1) Best CEO Awards and Young Rising Star CEO Award, 2) Best Company Performance Awards, 3) Best REIT Performance Award, 4) Deal of the Year Awards, 5) Best Investor Relations Awards, 6) Best Innovative Company Awards, 7) Best Securities Company Awards, and 8) Best Asset Management Company Award.

The Sustainability Excellence Awards comprise four awards, namely 1) Best Sustainability Awards, 2) Highly Commended Sustainability Awards, 3) Commended Sustainability Awards, and 4) Rising Star Sustainability Awards.

Significantly, there is also the SET Awards of Honor for companies or individuals who have maintained their excellence for three consecutive years or more.

SET Awards 2022 announcement and award presentation ceremony will be organized on October 28, 2022, from 2.30 p.m. onwards at the SET building. Interested parties can watch the live broadcast via SET's online channels, Facebook & YouTube: SET Thailand. Please see more details via www.set.or.th/setawards.