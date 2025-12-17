100th Anniversary Of Alpha Bank’s Listing On The Athens Stock Exchange

The Athens Stock Exchange today welcomed the Management, executives and partners of Alpha Bank on the Bank’s 100th anniversary as a listed company. The event was honoured by the presence of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State, Kostis Hatzidakis, the Minister of National Economy and Finance, Kyriakos Pierrakakis, the President of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, Vasiliki Lazarakou, and the Deputy Governor of the Bank of Greece, Christina Papakonstantinou. The Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Bank Group, Vassilios Psaltis, rang the opening bell of today’s trading session.

“For 100 consecutive years, Alpha Bank has remained listed, serving as a stable institutional pillar of the Greek banking system, the capital market and, above all, the Greek economy, consistently contributing to the country’s growth, innovation and prosperity. During periods of expansion as well as times of international turbulence, institutional reforms and deep economic crisis, Alpha Bank has remained steadfast, reliable and firmly committed to the principles of sound corporate governance. This long-standing journey is not merely a testament to resilience over time, but above all an expression of consistency, credibility and enduring trust in the institution of the Greek Capital Market. With deep appreciation and respect for a century-long stock exchange presence, we wish Alpha Bank continued success in contributing, with the same consistency, responsibility and vision, to shaping the future not only of the Greek capital market but of the domestic economy as a whole,” noted among other remarks the CEO of the Athens Exchange Group, Yianos Kontopoulos, in his address.

From his side, the Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Bank Group, Vassilios Psaltis, underlined, among other points: “The completion of 100 years of uninterrupted presence of Alpha Bank on the Athens Stock Exchange constitutes a milestone of profound institutional significance. From 1925 to today, the Bank has maintained an unbroken relationship with the Greek capital market, accompanying key developments in the economy and consistently reinforcing its relationship of trust with the investment community. Let us not forget that Alpha Bank is the only listed company that distributed dividends without interruption from 1948 to 2008. This anniversary, however, is not only about the past; it is primarily about the future. It finds Alpha Bank in a period of strength, transformation and increased extroversion, with a clear strategic direction and enhanced international presence. Our strategic partnership with UniCredit positions Alpha Bank more dynamically on the European banking map, creating new opportunities for cross-border cooperation, investments and support for Greek entrepreneurship. At the same time, recent developments concerning the Athens Stock Exchange and its position within the broader European stock exchange ecosystem highlight a new outlook for the Greek capital market, enhancing Greece’s international visibility and investment attractiveness, and creating opportunities for companies, investors and, above all, the real economy. In this environment, Alpha Bank continues to view the Athens Stock Exchange not merely as a trading venue, but as an institution of growth, transparency and long-term value. With strong foundations, a European orientation and confidence in the potential of the Greek economy, we enter our new century ready to actively contribute to shaping the next chapter of growth, supporting progress in life and entrepreneurship for a better tomorrow.”

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State, Kostis Hatzidakis, stated: “Greek banks were severely affected during the previous decade by the unprecedented economic crisis that struck the country. What matters is that today they have entered a new positive phase. As Minister of Finance, I experienced in 2023 an important milestone for Alpha Bank, with the divestment of the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund and the expression of investment interest by UniCredit — a major European bank that came and invested in Greece. Since then, Alpha Bank, together with our banking system and the Greek economy, has continued to move forward. Today, Greek banks have the capital adequacy and financial health required to support Greek businesses, their customers and overall economic liquidity. At the same time, however, we must not forget that, by the very nature of their work, they must demonstrate the highest possible sensitivity towards their customers, always respecting competition rules. I wish every success to Alpha Bank’s plans and am confident that both Alpha Bank and the rest of the Greek banks will continue to serve the growth of the national economy.”

From his side, the Minister of National Economy and Finance, Kyriakos Pierrakakis, emphasized: “The government believes that a reliable and competitive banking system, which supports the financing of the Greek economy with transparency and stability, is a cornerstone of growth. The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State, Kostis Hatzidakis, referred to the recent increase in UniCredit’s participation in Alpha Bank’s shareholder structure, which we supported as a government, as we strongly believe in cross-border mergers and acquisitions. This is also evidenced by the Athens Stock Exchange itself, where we are today, through its recent acquisition by the Euronext network and its integration into a broader pan-European network. We firmly believe that our banking system, within this wider European environment of increased liquidity, has a very important role to play. I wish Alpha Bank every success in continuing to play a leading role in the new phase of transformation, not only of our country but of Europe as a whole.”

The President of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, Vasiliki Lazarakou, noted, among other remarks: “The event celebrating the 100-year Athens Stock Exchange presence of Alpha Bank is truly special. A century on the trading board is a major achievement — one that is not measured solely in financial terms, but also in resilience, reliability, consistency and the ability to adapt over time. Throughout this long journey, the Bank has naturally experienced historic transitions, economic cycles, crises and recoveries. These events, combined with its century-long presence on the ASE, highlight the importance of sustainability as a fundamental value: financial, institutional and social sustainability. Today, as we celebrate a century of presence on the Athens Stock Exchange, we honour not only the past but also the enduring relationship of trust between the Bank, investors and market institutions. On this significant anniversary, I would like to congratulate Mr Psaltis and the Management that led Alpha Bank onto a growth trajectory, as well as all executives and those who contributed to this enduring journey.”

“The successful course of Alpha Bank reflects the impressive progress of the Greek banking system over the past decade,” emphasized the Deputy Governor of the Bank of Greece, Christina Papakonstantinou.

Closing the event, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Alpha Bank, Dimitris Tsitsiragos, stated: “The completion of 100 years of uninterrupted presence of Alpha Bank on the Athens Stock Exchange marks an important milestone in a long-standing journey shaped by the choices, responsibility and vision of successive leaderships across different historical periods, guided by a consistent commitment to the Bank’s institutional role. From the Bank’s founder, Yiannis Kostopoulos, to today’s Management under Vassilios Psaltis, Alpha Bank continues, with professionalism and dedication, to shape a new era of growth and extroversion.”