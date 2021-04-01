Ziglu Makes Tezos And Digital Coin Tez Available To Customers

Ziglu, the cryptocurrency challenger and fully FCA authorised Electronic Money Institution, has made tez (XTZ), the native digital coin of blockchain network Tezos, available to the Ziglu community today.
Ziglu is one of the first three companies in the UK to have achieved FCA registration as a crypto-asset firm and at a pivotal time, as consumers are seeking greater financial inclusion, control and choice. Ziglu’s vision is to open up access to cryptocurrencies for all, safely, simply and affordably.
In response to a customer vote offering a range of cryptocurrencies, the Ziglu community overwhelmingly voted for Tezos, with 56 percent selecting the altcoin.
Tezos is attracting a lot of attention as a decentralised, open-source blockchain network (similar to Ethereum) that can execute peer-to-peer transactions and supports dApps using smart contracts. What makes Tezos different is its ability to upgrade to meet the needs of today without network disruptions. The Tezos governance system empowers stakeholders to vote on changes to the network, enabling dynamic innovation and native adoption of cutting-edge features from its own ecosystem and the wider industry. Tezos demonstrates that technological progress can continually happen on one permanent network, as it has successfully upgraded multiple times without stagnation.
Since launching last year with an instant and effortless cryptocurrency exchange, Ziglu has released a stream of new features and functionality. Customers can now make peer-to-peer payments across all currencies, both digital and traditional, and make faster payments to any UK account as well as being able to spend from their GBP account with the Ziglu Mastercard debit card. And now with the addition of Tezos, customers can access five cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ether and Litecoin.
Mark Hipperson, Ziglu founder and Chief Executive Officer said: “It is important to us that our customers can contribute, tell us what features they want and be involved in the future development of Ziglu. We opened a vote to our community, offering four cryptocurrencies and they overwhelmingly selected Tezos. Tezos is an exciting choice for us as it is definitively open and community-driven, which aligns strongly with our core values of inclusion and accessibility for all.”
Ziglu is constantly enhancing the platform in response to customer needs with more features, functionality and currencies scheduled for delivery during 2021 and beyond.