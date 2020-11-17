Ziglu Celebrates Mastercard Debit Card Launch With Christmas Charity Campaign

Ziglu celebrates its Mastercard debit card launch by donating the price of a meal1 to Fareshare every time a customer uses their card for their supermarket shop online and in store, regardless of the size of the transaction until the end of the year.
Almost 1 million people a week access FareShare food from over 10,000 charities including food banks, children’s clubs and domestic abuse refuges. Just £2 can provide five meals at a children’s breakfast club, while £10 provides food for 24 meals at a community café.
Submitting to pressure the Government has agreed to fund free school meals this Christmas, but it's not enough - there will still be more than 1.7 million children living in food poverty.
Alyson Walsh, Commercial Director, FareShare, said: “FareShare are always looking for new ways to partner with businesses that are as passionate about tackling food waste as we are. We’re therefore delighted to receive the support of Ziglu through a scheme that triggers a donation when customers shop at key food retailers. The combined impact of Ziglu and its customers will help us to unlock more surplus food and provide thousands of nutritious meals across the UK in these increasingly difficult times.”
Commenting on the campaign, Mark Hipperson, Founder & CEO said: “The Coronavirus crisis has shone a light on hunger and poverty in the UK with more than 8.2 million people struggling to afford to eat. So instead of advertising our card launch we are using those funds to donate the price of a meal2 every time one of our customers uses their Ziglu card at a supermarket.”
At this pivotal time, and as consumers are seeking greater financial inclusion, Ziglu’s vision is to offer greater accessibility across all currencies and financial control with secure, digital money management.
Ziglu is FCA regulated as an E-Money Institution and one of the first digital currency companies to be registered under the 5th Money Laundering Directive for Crypto Assets. With Ziglu, 100% of customers’ total digital assets are insured against cyber-attacks, up to the value of £50,000, and fiat currencies are safeguarded in a segregated account.
Ziglu, the only card you need for Christmas!
Download the Ziglu app from Google Play and the Apple App Store. Links below:
Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/ZigApple
Google Play Store: https://bit.ly/ZigAndroid