Ziglu Appoints Monzo’s James Sullivan As Chief Legal Officer

Ziglu, the challenger and fully FCA authorised Electronic Money Institution, has announced the appointment of James Sullivan as its Chief Legal Officer.
James joins Ziglu from Monzo where he was Head of Legal and Acting Company Secretary. At Ziglu, his key responsibilities will include growing the team, supporting and protecting the business as it continues on its trajectory of product growth and international expansion.
Commenting on his appointment, James Sullivan said, "It was always going to take an exceptionally exciting opportunity to move on from Monzo. In the last few months Ziglu has launched its exchange and payments app, been licensed by the FCA and is knocking it out of the park with its first crowdfunding on Seedrs. It’s been an impressive journey in just a few months. I’m incredibly excited to be joining the Ziglu team as the business enters its high growth phase and starts to target international expansion."
Mark Hipperson, Chief Executive Officer at Ziglu said, “I am delighted to welcome James Sullivan to the Ziglu leadership team. He brings a wealth of experience in transformational fintech and will be integral to our international growth. James will be a great addition at Ziglu and we welcome him to the incredibly talented team.”
James joins the company in the midst of a crowdfunding round, which is 300% funded, at just over £3 million from over 1,100 investors. This follows the £5.25 million it raised in seed funding in June 2020. These funds will enable Ziglu to expand both its technology and product teams and become a global challenger.
Ziglu is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) and is one of the first digital currency companies to be registered under the UK’s 5th Money Laundering Directive.