Z.I.E Natural Edition GmbH, Hamburg: BaFin Issues Cease And Desist Order To Immediately Stop Unauthorized Money Remittance Business

Date 05/02/2021

As of 07 July 2020, BaFin issued a cease and desist order to Z.I.E natural edition GmbH, Hamburg, to stop the unauthorized money remittance business immediately.


Z.I.E natural edition GmbH accepts funds from private persons on its own accounts for the sole purpose of transferring these funds to mainly foreign accounts of companies based abroad. Among these companies are the owners of unlicensed trading platforms as marketssoft.com.

The administrative order is final.

Additional information

 On­line trad­ing plat­forms: BaFin warns against un­li­censed providers