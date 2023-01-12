ZhongDe Waste Technology AG: BaFin Imposes Administrative Fines

On 15 December 2022, BaFin imposed administrative fines totalling 370,500 euros on ZhongDe Waste Technology AG .

The sanction related to breaches of section 114 (1) sentence 2 and section 115 (1) sentences 1 and sentence 2 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz – WpHG ).

ZhongDe Waste Technology AG failed to publish an announcement, stating the date and the website on which the accounting documents listed in section 114 (2) of the WpHG for the financial year 2020 were made publicly available in addition to their availability in the Company Register (Unternehmensregister).

ZhongDe Waste Technology AG failed to make its half-yearly financial report for the financial year 2021 publicly available.

ZhongDe Waste Technology AG failed to publish an announcement, stating the date and the website on which the half-yearly financial report for the financial year 2021 was made publicly available in addition to its availability in the Company Register.

The administrative fine order is final and binding.