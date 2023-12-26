Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange: Notice On Trading Scheduled During National Holidays For Year 2024

According to the related Notice issued by China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE) hereby announces the following trading schedule during national holidays for year 2024:

1. New Year’s Day: The market will be closed during holidays from December 30, 2023 (Saturday) to January 1, 2024 (Monday) , and will be opened as usual on January 2, 2024 (Tuesday). There will be no night trading session on December 29, 2023 (Friday).

2. Spring Festival: The market will be closed during holidays from February 9, 2024 (Friday) to February 17, 2024 (Saturday), and will be opened as usual on February 19, 2024 (Monday). It will also be closed on February 4, 2024 (Sunday) and February 18, 2024 (Sunday). There will be no night trading session on February 8, 2024 (Thursday).

3. Qingming Festival: The market will be closed during holidays from April 4, 2024 (Thursday) to April 6, 2024 (Saturday), and will be opened as usual on April 8, 2024 (Monday). It will also be closed on April 7, 2024 (Sunday). There will be no night trading session on April 3, 2024 (Wednesday).

4. Labor Day: The market will be closed during holidays from May 1, 2024 (Wednesday) to May 5, 2024 (Sunday), and will be opened as usual on May 6, 2024 (Monday). It will also be closed on April 28, 2024 (Sunday) and May 11, 2024 (Saturday). There will be no night trading session on April 30, 2024 (Tuesday).

5. The Dragon Boat Festival: The market will be closed during holidays from June 8, 2024 (Saturday) to June 10, 2024 (Monday), and will be opened as usual on June 11, 2024 (Tuesday). There will be no night trading session on June 7, 2024 (Friday).

6. The Mid-Autumn Festival: The market will be closed during holidays from September 15, 2024 (Sunday) to September 17, 2024 (Tuesday), and will be opened as usual on September 18, 2024 (Wednesday). It will also be closed on September 14, 2024 (Saturday). There will be no night trading session on September 13, 2024 (Friday).

7. The National Day: The market will be closed during holidays from October 1, 2024 (Tuesday) to October 7, 2024 (Monday), and will be opened as usual on October 8, 2024 (Tuesday). It will also be closed on September 29, 2024 (Sunday) and October 12, 2024 (Saturday). There will be no night trading session on September 30, 2024 (Monday).

ZCE hereby notifies the arrangements as above.