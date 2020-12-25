Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange: Notice On Trading Schedule During National Holidays For Year 2021

Pursuant to the Circular on Issues Concerning the Holiday Schedule for Year 2021 (ZJBF [2020] No.74) issued by China Securities Regulatory Commission, Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE) hereby announces the following trading schedule during national holidays for year 2021:
1. New Year’s Day: market will be closed during holidays from January 1, 2021 (Friday) to January 3, 2021 (Sunday), and will be opened as usual on January 4, 2021 (Monday). There is no night trading session on December 31, 2020 (Thursday).
2. Spring Festival: market will be closed during holidays from February 11, 2021 (Thursday) to February 17, 2021 (Wednesday), and will be opened as usual on February 18, 2021 (Thursday). It will also be closed on February 7, 2021 (Sunday) and February 20, 2021 (Saturday). There is no night trading session on February 10, 2021 (Wednesday).
3. Qingming Festival: market will be closed during holidays from April 3, 2021 (Saturday) to April 5, 2021 (Monday), and will be opened as usual on April 6, 2021 (Tuesday). There is no night trading session on April 2, 2021 (Friday).
4. Labor Day: market will be closed during holidays from May 1, 2021 (Saturday) to May 5, 2021 (Wednesday), and will be opened as usual on May 6, 2021 (Thursday). It will also be closed on April 25, 2021 (Sunday) and May 8, 2021 (Saturday). There is no night trading session on April 30, 2021 (Friday).
5. The Dragon Boat Festival: market will be closed during holidays from June 12, 2021 (Saturday) to June 14, 2021 (Monday), and will be opened as usual on June 15, 2021 (Tuesday). There is no night trading session on June 11, 2021 (Friday).
6. The Mid-Autumn Festival: market will be closed during holidays from September 19, 2021 (Sunday) to September 21 (Tuesday), and will be opened as usual on September 22, 2021 (Wednesday). It will also be closed on September 18, 2021 (Saturday). There is no night trading session on September 17, 2021 (Friday).
7. The National Day: market will be closed during holidays from October 1, 2021 (Friday) to October 7, 2021 (Thursday), and will be opened as usual on October 8, 2021 (Friday). It will also be closed on September 26, 2021 (Sunday) and October 9, 2021 (Saturday). There is no night trading session on September 30, 2021 (Thursday).
ZCE hereby notifies the arrangements as above.