Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange: Notice On Night Trading Session During 2024 Spring Festival Holidays

According to Notice on Trading Schedule during National Holidays for Year 2024, Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange hereby clarifies the night trading session arrangement during 2024 Spring Festival holidays as follows:

No night trading session will be carried out on the night of February 8, 2024 (Thursday). The night trading session will be resumed on the night of February 19, 2024 (Monday). The call auction session for all contracts on February 19, 2024 (Monday) is from 08:55 a.m. to 09:00 a.m.

All members are requested to remind clients of the night trading session arrangement in time.