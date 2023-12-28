Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange: Notice On Night Trading Session During 2024 New Year Holiday

According to Notice on Trading Schedule during National Holidays for Year 2024, Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange hereby clarifies the night trading session arrangement during 2024 New Year holiday as follows:

No night trading session will be carried out on the night of December 29, 2023 (Friday). The night trading session will be resumed on the night of January 2, 2024 (Tuesday). The call auction session for all contracts on January 2, 2024 (Tuesday) is from 08:55 a.m. to 09:00 a.m.

All members are requested to remind clients of the night trading session arrangement in time.