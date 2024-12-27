Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange has decided upon discussion to exempt the position opening fee for hedging purpose, delivery fee, registered warehouse receipt transfer fee (including the transfer fee incurred in the EFP process), service fee for using standard warehouse receipt as margin for all futures contracts from the trading session of January 2, 2025 to December 31, 2025, except for high-frequency traders identified by the Exchange.
Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange: Notice On Exemption Of Position Opening Fee For Hedging Purpose, Delivery Fee, Registered Warehouse Receipt Transfer Fee And Service Fee For Using Standard Warehouse Receipt As Margin
Date 27/12/2024