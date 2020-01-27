Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange: Notice Of Market Closure Adjustments During 2020 Spring Festival Holiday

According to China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC)’s notice, after consideration, Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange (ZCE) hereby makes adjustments to Ref: No.504 [2019] ZCE, Ref: No.14 [2020] ZCE and Ref: No.15 [2020] ZCE as follows:
The market would be closed from January 24, 2020 to February 2, 2020. The call auction session for all futures and options contracts on February 3 will be carried out from 8:55 am to 9:00 am. Night trading session will be resumed on the night of February 3, 2020.
After the trading is resumed on February 3, 2020, margins and price limits of each product will be restored to the previous levels from the settlement of the first trading day on which limit-locked market does not occur on the contract with the largest open interest of such product. In case the above adjusted margins and price limits vary from the ones set by rules, the higher ones will prevail.
All members shall strengthen capital and position risks management. Please pay attention to ZCE’s latest notices and remind investors timely.