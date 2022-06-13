Zhejiang University International Business School And CISI Deal Gives Students Competitive Edge In Global Financial Services Jobs Market

The leading International Business School of Zhejiang University (ZIBS) and the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) are delighted to announce a partnership which will provide ZIBS students with a competitive edge in the global financial services jobs market.



Zhejiang University International Business School, based in Zhejiang, is a leading global business school with a particular focus on new technologies, new economy and new finance. The CISI is the global, not-for-profit professional body for those working, or looking to establish a career in, financial planning, wealth management and capital markets.



The new agreement includes several important areas of cooperation:

Promotion and research: Leaders, members, experts and professors from both bodies will participate in each other’s seminars, forums and live broadcasts. Support each other’s research and establish and expand discipline systems of wealth management, green finance and climate finance.

Talent Training/Qualifications: CISI as ZIBS’ knowledge partner will develop a joint training program of wealth management or green finance to students and practitioners. The CISI will offer its Level 3 International Certificate in Wealth and Investment Management and Level 4 International Certificate in Advanced Wealth Management, with training provided by ZIBS.

Study and training support: CISI study support for these qualifications will include PDF workbooks, E-books, Revision Express e-learning tool and a sample paper.

Membership: ZIBS candidates will receive 12 months CISI student membership, allowing access to benefits including a range of e learning module via CISI’s Professional Refresher platform, a video library of CISI events via CISITV and the eminent The Review magazine.

Candidates undertaking this qualifications program will be tested by multiple choice questions via computer-based testing (CBT).



Ben Shenglin, Dean and Professor of ZIBS said: “We are pleased to confirm this agreement with CISI which will offer our students the opportunity to graduate with internationally recognised professional and vocational qualifications. This ZIBS/CISI collaboration delivers a dynamic program, further enhancing ZIBS graduates’ attractiveness to prospective employers in the global financial services market.”

Simon Culhane, Chartered FCSI, CISI Chief Executive said: “This is an exciting initiative allowing students to benefit from the synergies delivered through this important ZIBS/CISI alliance. ZIBS’ students’ ability to complement their academic studies with a CISI professional program is a powerful combination, boosting their entry into the international financial services jobs market.”



For further information on the program contact helena.wilson@cisi.org