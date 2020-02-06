Yseop Launches Augmented Analyst, The Next-Generation AI NLG Platform Revolutionizing Intelligent Reporting Automation - New NLG Platform Offers Large Financial Firms A Radically New Approach To Fast-Track Complex Report Automation And Delivers Significant ROI

Yseop, the world-leading AI software company and pioneer in Natural Language Generation (NLG), today announced the launch of Augmented Analyst, a new enterprise-wide NLG automated report generation platform. Augmented Analyst is designed to help financial companies accelerate their digital transformation.
Stemming from the imperative to move away from high-cost individual point solutions, Yseop leveraged over 10 years of experience in the field and invested into an important R&D program, working closely with industry leaders such as Sanofi, Moody’s and BNP Paribas to develop its Augmented Analyst platform.
Built on a unique synergy of advanced AI technologies, Augmented Analyst relies on a powerful industry-leading patented NLG engine and extended NLU and Machine Learning capabilities, to draw insight from structured data, translating them into clearly written reporting narratives. The technology is praised by end-users for the high quality of the human-like language output.
With a short learning curve and deployments reduced to weeks, rather than months, Augmented Analyst provides a new opportunity for enterprises to fast-track first NLG use case implementations. This is significantly reducing the time and cost of repetitive reporting tasks, with an immediate impact on the bottom line. The platform, scalable by design, can then seamlessly be extended to streamline from 1 to dozens of the most complex report automation processes, exponentially increasing ROI benefits for a lower total cost of ownership.
According to Gartner’s 2019 Market Guide for Natural Language Generation Platforms, 25% of enterprises will use some form of natural language generation technology by 2022. Based on actual ROI findings collected across over 100 successful Yseop projects, scaling from single use case applications to enterprise-wide deployments could translate into billions in savings for the financial and pharmaceutical industries.
Developed with high levels of user-adoption as a driver, the new Augmented Analyst solutions come with a user-friendly Studio interface, providing intuitive drag-and-drop functionalities. The new interface was built to empower non-tech savvy business experts to design and configure reporting models based on their needs and across different business departments with no custom development. The solutions also encourage user feedback and will rely on machine learning to constantly adapt to analysts’ style and preferences for superior end-user experience and satisfaction.
Emmanuel Walckenaer, CEO of Yseop: “In the finance industry, we receive multiple testimonies from our clients, highlighting how we help them transform the way they manage financial reporting, improving the efficiency of their teams by automating many of the previously manual, repetitive tasks and processes. As artificial intelligence is now becoming widely available, Augmented Financial Analyst is designed to make the technology available to large companies worldwide in a way that is cost-effective, scalable and truly valuable.”
Yseop initiated last quarter a series of breakfast briefings “YseopMorning,” inviting users of its technology to share their return of experience with the local community of actual or prospective NLG practitioners. The second installment will be taking place in Paris on February 25 in the presence of Capgemini and BPCE presenting Yseop Augmented Analyst case studies.