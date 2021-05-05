yorkcg.com: BaFin Investigates YORKCG

In accordance with section 37 (4) of the German Banking Act (Kreditwesengesetz – KWG), BaFin wishes to clarify that YORKCG, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, has not been granted authorisation to conduct banking business or to provide financial services, as required under the KWG. The company is not subject to BaFin’s supervision.
Based on the information provided on the website operated by YORKCG (yorkcg.com), there are grounds which indicate that the company is conducting banking business/providing financial services in the Federal Republic of Germany without the required authorisation.
Under the KWG, authorisation is required in order to conduct banking business or provide financial services in Germany. Some companies do so without the necessary authorisation, however. Information on whether a certain company has been authorised by BaFin can be found in BaFin’s database of companies.
BaFin, the German Federal Criminal Police Office (Bundeskriminalamt) and the German state criminal police offices (Landeskriminalämter) recommend that anyone seeking to invest money online should exercise the utmost caution and do the necessary research beforehand in order to avoid becoming the victim of fraud.
Additional information
Online trading platforms: BaFin warns against unlicensed providers