XTX Markets Announces Launch Of New Machine Learning Division 'XTY Labs' Headed By Dr. Atlas Wang

XTX Markets, a leading algorithmic trading company, is excited to announce the launch of XTY Labs, a new machine learning division to be headed by newly appointed Research Director, Dr. Atlas Wang.

XTY Labs is set to become a hub for elite machine learning researchers and will be home to the new 'XTY Labs AI Residency Program', offering researchers short-term AI residency contracts ranging from 6-12 months.

For more details on the program and AI residencies (in terms of the roles and compensation) click here.

The program is designed to provide elite researchers with the freedom, guidance and resources to create cutting-edge machine learning solutions tailored for the complexities of finance.

Award-winning, machine learning specialist Dr. Atlas Wang will lead XTY Labs. He brings a wealth of experience and extensive expertise in machine learning, optimization and AI technologies to the role.

Dr. Atlas Wang, Research Director of XTX Markets' XTY Labs, commented:

"I am thrilled to join XTX Markets. It's an honour to lead such a unique division where the brightest minds in AI and finance will converge to redefine the future of algorithmic trading. Our mission is to rapidly turn the latest AI breakthroughs into tangible market advantages, and I eagerly anticipate the revolutionary solutions that will emerge from this truly unique endeavour.

With a world-class team, unparalleled resources, and a culture that fosters pioneering research, the XTY Labs is poised to become the crucible of next-generation financial technologies."

Dr. Alex Gerko, Founder and Co-CEO of XTX Markets, commented:

"We are delighted to launch XTY Labs and welcome Atlas to the team. This launch is a response to the many queries we have had from exceptional candidates, who may not be ready to take the leap into finance full time.

The program is designed to match the experience of XTX researchers as closely as possible and it's a fantastic opportunity for some to eventually transition into the core quant team at XTX.

We look forward to supporting and nurturing the AI residents and seeing the developments from XTY Labs in the coming years.''