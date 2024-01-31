Xetra ETF Statistics 2023: Bond ETFs And Active ETFs On An Upward Trend

One of the standout trends in the past year was the positive development of fixed income ETFs. “Bond ETFs have clearly benefited from the turnaround in interest rates,” says Stephan Kraus, head of Deutsche Börse’s ETF & ETP segment. “Last year, for the first time in more than ten years, a bond product was among the most traded ETFs on Xetra. Money market ETFs are thus increasingly establishing themselves as an alternative to traditional overnight money accounts,” Kraus continues. Fund assets invested in money market ETFs on Xetra amounted to EUR 6.8 billion at the end of the year, up 185 per cent year-on-year (December 2022: EUR 2.4 billion). The corresponding Xetra trading volume in 2023 was EUR 2.9 billion (+ 67.6 percent; 2022: EUR 1.7 billion).