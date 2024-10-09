XBO.com Selects Muinmos To Strengthen Crypto Compliance And Security

Crypto exchange XBO.com has partnered with Muinmos, a leader in automated compliance solutions, to elevate its KYC processes, enhance its risk management and enable users to be onboarded quickly and securely.

XBO.com has integrated Muinmos’ SaaS platform into its crypto exchange to ensure advanced security and compliance. Muinmos’ powerful platform integrates key KYC components, client classification and risk assessments. It also provides ongoing monitoring. Muinmos’ technology strengthens XBO.com’s risk management capabilities, enabling the crypto exchange to better monitor transactions, identify suspicious behaviour and prevent potential security threats.

By collaborating with Muinmos, XBO.com can offer its users a seamless onboarding experience while ensuring it meets all international and local regulatory requirements. These elements are crucial in the fast-growing crypto industry, where user trust and compliance are vital.

Lior Aizik, Co-Founder and COO, XBO.com says, “XBO.com exemplifies how modern crypto platforms can leverage strategic partnerships to provide secure, user-friendly services. Our partnership with Muinmos is a great example of how we are setting new standards by integrating best-in-class technology into our ecosystem. By combining cutting-edge technologies and expertise, XBO.com is shaping the future of crypto, ensuring compliance, and offering its users the best possible experience.

“The crypto world is rapidly evolving, and through our partnership with Muinmos, XBO.com is leading the way in adapting to new regulations and user needs. Muinmos’ solutions enable us to provide a smooth and secure registration and verification process, operating to the highest standards in terms of KYC and compliance.”

Remonda Kirketerp-Møller, CEO of Muinmos, “XBO.com is at the forefront of the crypto industry and we are delighted they selected Muinmos when looking to take their KYC and onboarding to the next level. Onboarding new users is one of the first interactions customers have with an exchange and, with our platform integrated into theirs, XBO.com have a secure, automated system which enables quick, efficient, and compliant onboarding of users, enhancing the overall user experience for their clients.”