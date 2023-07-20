Worldsource Wealth Management And IDC WIN To Utilize Broadridge’s AdvisorStream - Automated Digital Marketing Enhancing The Advisor-Investor Relationship And Experience

Worldsource Wealth Management and IDC Worldsource Insurance Network Inc. are pleased to announce they have partnered with global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BR), to help their advisors provide relevant, timely communications to their clients using Broadridge’s automated digital marketing platform AdvisorStream.

“As investor expectations and the nature of digital interactions evolve, the Canadian wealth management industry is going through extraordinary change and at Worldsource, we are excited as we continue to grow and expand our digital offerings.” said Doce Tomic, President of Worldsource Wealth Management. “We look forward to leveraging the full suite of Broadridge’s AdvisorStream platform to deepen advisor connections with clients and prospects through hyper-relevant content.”

“Our objective is to provide the innovative services and tools that advisors need in today’s digital-focused world,” continued Phil Marsillo, President and CEO, IDC WIN. “Clients want informed, consistent and personalized communication with their advisor. AdvisorStream’s intuitive platform and impressive content can help our advisors deliver those communications in thoughtful, intentional ways while being scalable to adjust to the advisor’s needs.”

“AdvisorStream’s investor-centric approach to marketing provides Worldsource and IDC WIN with the digital tools they need to educate, engage and empower investors,” said Kevin Darlington, Head of Broadridge Advisor Solutions. “Their advisors will soon be able to communicate directly with clients to drive engagement and grow their client relationships through each stage of the investor lifecycle.”

Broadridge’s AdvisorStream is an award-winning all-in-one content marketing platform. It leverages an omni-channel approach to empower advisors to send pertinent communications to clients at the right time through their preferred channels. The platform gives advisors the ability to engage in real-time, two-way interaction with clients and prospects to cultivate their networks and grow existing client relationships. By utilizing AdvisorStream’s extensive library of content exclusively licensed from the world’s most trusted providers, including leading North American publishers, the platform helps drive increased brand visibility for advisors. It is also aligned with the Canadian Online News Act, or Bill C-18, that governs the licensing requirements for content.

AdvisorStream is a component of the Broadridge Wealth Platform, a next-generation, component-based ecosystem that allows advisors and wealth managers to grow their business by increasing digital client engagement and streamlining legacy technology.