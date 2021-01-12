World’s First Free-To-Access Accredited Training Platform For Sustainable And Responsible Investing Provided By DIFC

- Programme will be offered through DIFC Academy and powered by Candriam, a recognised pioneer and leader in sustainable investing
- Candriam Academy will offer eight modules accredited by the Dubai Legal Affairs Department
As part of Dubai’s commitment to be the region’s most sustainable financial city and to develop human capital skills needed for the future, DIFC Academy has partnered with Candriam Academy to offer the world’s first free-to-access accredited training platform for sustainable and responsible investing.
The partnership between the DIFC and Candriam is in line with the UAE Vision 2021 to build a competitive knowledge-based economy by developing local capabilities and investing in education.
Candriam is a recognised pioneer and leader in sustainable investing, integrating ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) factors across all its investment processes and managing more than $50 billion in pure ESG funds and mandate managing. It is also an affiliate of New York Life Investments, which ranks amongst the biggest asset managers in the world.
Candriam launched the Candriam Academy in 2017 to raise awareness, education and knowledge on the topic of sustainable investing via an innovative online platform of inspiring and actionable content and materials. Free of charge and open to all, the Candriam Academy already counts 5,550 members from 30 countries.
The programme consists of eight modules which have been accredited by the Dubai Legal Affairs Department. This partnership will enable the DIFC community to deepen their understanding of investments in a more sustainable world.
Alya Al Zarouni, Executive Vice President of Operations and Head of DIFC Academy, DIFC Authority said: “DIFC is playing a central role for Dubai becoming the region’s most sustainable financial city and shaping the future of finance. Our collaboration with Candriam will help us achieve these ambitions whilst equipping the next generation of talent with the necessary skills to lead the transformation of the financial sector.”
“We look forward to working with Candriam and supporting local talent while enhancing our knowledge-based economy in the country,” added Al Zarouni.
David Czupryna, Head of ESG Development at Candriam commented: “As our world faces rising environmental, social and economic disruptions, the need for solutions accelerating sustainable change has never been so critical. Investors and the financial sector at large have a central role to play in allocating capital differently, thus developing a sustainable and responsible economy. We are pleased to be partnering with DIFC Academy and look forward to sharing our expertise on responsible investing with members of DIFC’s community.”