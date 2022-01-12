Worldline Will Bring Innovation And Customer Experience To Life At NRF 2022 Retail’s Big Show

- Retail's Big Show will be in-person, bringing an entire industry back together.
- Immersive eXperience room to live a next level demo experience
The Worldline’s POS NEXT-GEN terminals address different verticals in the retail industry such as fashion, grocery, hospitality and DIY among others and offer different solutions whilst using cases for each. In our immersive experience room, visitors can live the ‘next level’ by embracing and experiencing a 360° environment of their choice.
Worldline adapts payment options to customer demands and new retail behaviors
A survey of more than 200 merchants by Forrester Consulting reports that 56% of merchants are looking to adapt their offerings to business changes as a result of their experience over the past 18 months. As merchants adopt new sales platforms (such as social networks and/or marketplaces), they need to consolidate online and offline payment processes and adapt to the cultural payment habits of the countries where they operate. Indeed, 57% of European merchants now make geographic expansion their number one priority (Forrester study).
In order to offer payment options for each market that buyers trust, whether they are offline or online, Worldline, as the European leader in payments, offers the right solutions for merchant internationalisation.
Lots of innovations for a better customer experience on & off line:
- Livestream commerce, that allows retailers, influencers or celebrities promote and discuss products and services with shoppers via live streaming video, is already transforming the consumer experience. Worldline and Livescale are thrilled to present Live Shopping, an embedded commerce solution that is fully personalised and branded throughout the customer journey, with seamless in-video checkout capabilities across social media and websites.
- Omnichannel shopping experiences with smartphone autonomous checkouts, single payment acceptance platform, in-store picking processes and innovative payment solutions to improve, via many use cases, customer engagement and loyalty.
- New payments experience in-store with smartPOS (Android terminals), softPOS, value added services on payment terminals, payments by QR Code, loyalty rewards, biometrics for face and palm recognition.
- Digital commerce with single integration to enable the processing of all major credit and debit cards but also give access to a multitude of payments means worldwide.
- Mobility with payment solution that allows drivers to pay for charging their electric vehicle, unattended payments and digital mobility experience engaging customers with mobile or vocal payments in service stations allowing voice commerce.
Experience payments in retail environment through virtual reality on Ingenico booth
Ingenico, a Worldline brand is attending on booth #3736 to showcase solutions and innovations via Virtual Reality in the metaverse to enhance proximity commerce experience.