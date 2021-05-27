Worldline To Partner With Luminor To Operate And Upgrade Its ATM Network

Luminor Bank, the third largest financial services provider in the Baltics and Worldline (Euronext: WLN), European leader in the payments and transactional services industry and #4 player worldwide have signed a five-year agreement under which Worldline will unify and upgrade Luminor’s current ATM network. Partnering with Worldline will allow Luminor to offer a more customer-friendly and newer ATM network for its customers.
Currently, Luminor’s ATM network is operated on different models across Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, with some fully owned ATMs and some being outsourced to different service providers. Unifying the network will make it more efficient and will also provide the bank’s customers with consistent functionality and service across the Baltics.
Worldline will start to transfer Luminor’s ATMs in Lithuania to their network in June and will complete the switchover by September across the Baltics. Worldline will also start to upgrade and replace the oldest ATMs in August. There will be no immediate change for Luminor customers.
Peter Bosek, CEO of Luminor said: "We are pleased to partner with Worldline to offer continuously improved services to our customers. Worldline is a trusted partner with a solid track record that will support us in unifying and upgrading our ATM network. Luminor has entered a new stage in our development and working together with one of the world’s leading service providers will enable us to keep enhancing our customer experience.”
Zanda Brivule-Jansone, Head of Nordic and Baltic region, Financial Services at Worldline commented: “We are delighted that Luminor has chosen us to upgrade their ATM network and we will continue to innovate and make more cash transactions contactless as well as accesible without the card in a safe way. The trust Luminor gave us with this agreement is acknowledgment of our team’s expertise building and running ATM networks for the benefit of our partner banks and their clients.”