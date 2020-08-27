Worldline Signs Up To The Race At Work Charter - Reaffirming Its Commitment To Racial Equality And Placing Diversity And Inclusion At The Top Of The Agenda

Worldline [Euronext: WLN], the European market leader in payment and transaction services, has today announced that it has signed up to the Business in the Community (BITC) Race at Work Charter, an initiative designed in partnership with the Government to improve outcomes for Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) employees in the UK.
The Race at Work Charter is a voluntary charter and forms part of a wider campaign to address issues of inequality in the workplace. By signing this Charter, Worldline not only commits to recognise and empower all employees from all backgrounds but also strives to nurture a diverse workforce with an inclusive mind-set.
The Charter builds on the work of the 2017 McGregor-Smith Review, ‘Race in the workplace’, a wake-up call for UK employers, which found that people from BAME backgrounds were still under-employed, under-promoted and under-represented at senior levels. It is designed to foster a public commitment to improving outcomes of BAME employees in the workplace.
Worldline considers diversity and inclusion as critical to its future success and having a qualified workforce, regardless of their background, is the most important driver for the company’s growth. Attracting, recruiting, developing and retaining employees who can provide the expertise necessary to meet customers’ needs is what sets Worldline apart.
Specific actions, to which Worldline commits itself, include:
- Appointing an Executive Sponsor for race
- Capturing data and publicising its progress
- Ensuring a zero-tolerance approach to harassment and bullying
- Making equality in the workplace the responsibility of all leaders and managers
- Taking action that supports ethnic minority career progression
James Bain, CEO of Worldline UK & Ireland, said:
“Race at Work Charter is an excellent initiative and signing up to it reinforces our commitment and efforts to build on our aspirations of being one of the most inclusive and diverse workplaces in the industry. This is crucial for us at Worldline and I’m delighted that we have added our name to the signatories list.”
Sandra Kerr CBE, race equality director at Business in the Community, said:
“We would like to thank Worldline for setting out their commitment to being an inclusive and responsible employer. By signing up to the charter they are showing that they aspire to have one of the most inclusive workplaces in the country. Together we can break down barriers in the workplace, raise the aspirations and achievements of talented individuals, and deliver an enormous boost to the long-term economic position of the UK.”