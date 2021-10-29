Worldline Shares Its Vision On Payments Experience Trends In 2030

Worldline, the European leader in payments and transactional services, publishes its report ‘Navigating Digital Payments’ which was created by its team of Scientific Community experts. The report outlines Worldline’s vision of how payments may look in 2030, based on analysis and predictions of future payment trends.
Worldline is proud to announce it will share its “Navigating Digital Payments” report during the upcoming Web Summit which will take place in Lisbon from 1st - 4th November 2021. The study includes professional views from leading scientific experts who have shared their insights and visions of the future of payments and the key trends that will drive innovation in the sector.
In addition, during a roundtable which is part of the Corporate Innovation Summit, an expert will discuss ideas and experiences on how a company can leverage its Scientific Community to create valuable strategic insights for their clients.
One of the key factors that drives business success is the end-to-end customer experience. The report notes that companies that deliver better customer experiences see revenues increase up to 15% and achieve higher valuations.
The payment experience (Pay-Xperience) forms a crucial part of this overall customer experience. A poor payment experience can lead to customers abandoning their purchases. Conversely, a payment experience that is perfectly matched to the customer’s needs may not only help them complete a transaction smoothly, but is also likely to increase loyalty, boost repeat custom and elevate brand perception.
To help readers navigate the different trends and understand how they relate to each other, Worldline has identified three dualities that exist in digital payments. These offer a useful lens through which to understand how the future of payments will be shaped:
- Unification taming diversification – How can the proliferation of business models and new forms of currency be tamed to create straightforward, sustainable solutions?
- Seamless interactions amidst accelerated digitalization – How can secure, inclusive digital solutions be built that enable new in-store experiences and autonomous payments?
- Implicit trust from regulations – How can the regulatory landscape and the protection of privacy be embraced in a way that will enable the data economy and trust at the point of sale?
Key figures:
- More than half of the €806 billion NextGenerationEU recovery plan (agreed at the end of 2020) will support modernization, including research and innovation and digital transitions
- IoT payments market is expected to reach $27.6 billion by 2023
- Global losses from payment fraud have tripled from $9.84 billion in 2011 to $32.39 in 2020
- Worldline’s fraud detection capability has already been improved by up to 30% thanks to AI.
DownLOAD THE 2021 edition “Navigating Digital Payments - Reshaping Customer Experience by Simplifying Complexity”
Attend the roundtable hosted by Worldline “Innovation with impact: How a Scientific Community can connect bright minds, smart ideas and business strategy” on November, 1st at the Corporate Innovation Summit in Lisbon to know more about our community and what it can bring to your company in terms of innovation.
Meet our experts and human resources managers to join our experienced teams on Booth #E309, at Web Summit during the event from November, 1st to 4th