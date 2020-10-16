Worldline Remains In The Top Five Of The Best Companies Assessed By Vigeo Eiris For Its Extra-Financial Performance - With A 4-Point Gain Compared To Last Year And A 59/100 Overall Score, Worldline Maintains Its Position In The Top 5 Best Companies In The Software & IT Sector

Worldline [Euronext: WLN], the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry, is proud to announce that the company has successfully maintained its position in the restricted TOP 5 of the most sustainable companies of the IT & Software services sector assessed by the rating agency Vigeo Eiris. For its third evaluation by the agency, Worldline achieved a 12-point improvement compared to its first assessment, reaching a global score of 59/100 based on ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) criteria related to the Environment, Human Resources, Human Rights, Community Involvement, Business Behavior and Corporate Governance.
With this achievement, Worldline maintains its position within the TOP 5 of the best performing companies regarding Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) matters. The panel assessed by Vigeo Eiris in the Software and IT sector is composed of 80 companies worldwide.
In relation to the environment, Worldline obtained a score of 82/100 (positioning the company 25 points above the average performance of its sector) for its environmental strategy, clearly demonstrating its efforts to strengthen its action to fight against climate change and to accelerate its transformation to become a low-carbon company. As part of its environmental strategy, Worldline has made a special commitment to reduce its carbon intensity by 2% per year, double the quota of renewable energies in its energy consumption, extend the ISO 14001 certification to all of its data centers and sites with more than 500 employees and to reach carbon neutrality for all of its activities by 2020.
In the Human Resources area, Worldline has been rewarded by Vigeo Eiris with a score of 80/100 on Career management and Promotion of employability. This achievement rewards all the actions successfully undertaken by Worldline as part of its responsible employer strategy. Worldline is firmly convinced that its human capital is its best asset to reach its current and future business goals. Consequently, the company has implemented a wide range of learning & development, internal mobility and career opportunities and programs to ensure its employees’ development, skills, motivation and employability. Furthermore, the efforts made by Worldline to structure the social dialogue in all the countries in which it operates, with the creation of its European work council also contribute to reach an overall score of 60/100 (29 points above the average in the sector) regarding all social matters including fundamental human rights and non-discrimination practices.
Sébastien Mandron, Corporate Social Responsibility Officer at Worldline, said: “This new recognition from Vigeo Eiris demonstrates the maturity and on-going success of Worldline’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy, strongly supported by its TRUST 2020 program and management team, and its exemplary practices to consistently address the most critical sustainably challenges of its industry.”
