Worldline Recognized With Prestigious ‘A’ Score For Climate Change - With This Excellent Score For Its 3rd Assessment, Worldline Confirms Its Leadership And Commitment To Fight Against Climate Change

Worldline [Euronext: WLN], the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry has been recognized for its leadership in corporate sustainability by global environmental non-profit CDP, securing a place on its prestigious ‘A List’ for tackling climate change. Worldline was acknowledged for its actions to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks and develop the low-carbon economy, based on the data reported by the company through CDP’s 2021 climate change questionnaire. Furthermore, Worldline’s greenhouse gas emission (GHG) reduction objectives are in line with the criteria and recommendations of the SBTi (Science Based Targets initiative) and therefore consistent with a 1.5°C trajectory on its scopes 1 and 2.
Worldline amongst the “happy few” CDP’s A List
Worldline is one of a small number of high-performing companies out of nearly 12,000 companies that were scored. Worldline is leading on corporate environmental ambition, action and transparency worldwide through significant demonstrable actions on climate:
Ambitious Climate Change objectives at Group level
In order to be consistent with the 2°C scenario of the Paris Agreement, Worldline set quantified objectives to reduce its environmental impact in the four main areas of its data centres, offices, payment terminals and travels. The long-term CSR transformation programme, TRUST 2025, reflects the ambition and the commitments of the Group for sustainable development.
Worldline's specific targets related to climate change for 2025 are as follows:
- Reducing of 25% its CO2eq. emissions (scopes 1, 2) and of 7,4% (scope 3 from purchased goods and services and use of sold products categories);
- Offsetting 100% of its remaining CO2eq.emissions for scopes 1, 2, 3a.
In addition, Worldline's long-term, quantified environmental commitments to combat climate change have been aligned with and approved by the SBTi (Science Based Targets initiative) since September 2021 and include all Group activities. This implies that the greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction targets submitted by Worldline are in line with the criteria and recommendations of the SBTi initiative (version 4.2).
The ambition of Worldline’s scopes 1 and 2 targets is therefore in line with a 1.5°C trajectory and are as follows:
- Reducing its absolute scopes 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 25% by 2025 compared to the base year 2019;
- Reducing absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services and the use of sold products by 7.4% within the same timeframe.
Worldline’s climate commitments are also compliant with the TCFD (Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures).
Numerous environmental improvement and optimisation action plans
In order to limit its CO2eq. emissions as much as possible in order to reduce its carbon footprint and to offset its residual emissions.
These action plans are based on three strategic axes:
- Reducing its emissions through an improvement programme of the energy efficiency of its operations;
- Using decarbonised energy through the renewable energy programme;
- Offsetting its residual emissions through a carbon offset programme.
The numerous technological investments made since 2015 in the environmental area (virtualization, switch to renewable energies, application of eco-design and circular economy principles on the entire lifecycle of its payment terminals) have borne fruit. As a result, in 5 years Worldline succeeded in reducing its global carbon footprint 59 % in intensity per euro revenue on its scopes 1, 2 and 3a. This demonstrates the efficiency of Worldline climate strategy and actions plans to fight against climate change.
“I am very proud of our Group being included in CDP’s A List for the first time. This prestigious recognition testifies of our strong commitment and continuous efforts and of the involvement of our organization and teams to take the right actions to fight against climate change. The level of ambition we set ourselves as part of our TRUST 2025 programme reflects our willingness to play a key role in one of the most critical global challenge of our century. Building on this strong climate leadership, I also encourage all stakeholders to join forces and to make environmental commitments that are as ambitious as us to collectively succeed in limiting global warming to 1.5 C°.”stated Sébastien Mandron, CSR Officer at Worldline.
A honorary award
CDP’s annual environmental disclosure and scoring process is widely recognized as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. In 2021, over 590 investors with over US$110 trillion in assets and 200 major purchasers with US$5.5 trillion in procurement spend requested companies to disclose data on environmental impacts, risks and opportunities through CDP’s platform. A record-breaking 13,000 companies responded.
A detailed and independent methodology is used by CDP to assess these companies, allocating a score of A to D- based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets. Those that don’t disclose or provided insufficient information are marked with an F.
“Many congratulations to all the companies on this year’s A List. Taking the lead on environmental transparency and action is one of the most important steps businesses can make, even more so in the year of COP26 and the IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report. Leadership from the private sector is essential for securing global ambitions for a net-zero, nature positive and equitable world.” said Paul Simpson, CEO of CDP.
The full list of companies that made this year’s CDP A List is available here, along with other publicly available company scores: https://www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores
Background
The full methodology and criteria for the A List is available on CDP’s website at: https://www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores
The page will show last year’s scores until it is updated at the embargo time.