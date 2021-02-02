Worldline Recognised As A Global Cloud Contact Centre Provider By OMDIA

Worldline [Euronext: WLN], the European market leader in payment and transaction services and #4 player worldwide, is pleased to be recognised as a global cloud contact centre provider by OMDIA, the global technology research powerhouse.
The challenges of customer relations are numerous, and the customer experience has taken a central place in many companies. In the meantime, the current COVID-19 pandemic revealed that adaptability and flexibility are key in maintaining a high level of service and business continuity. Choosing a trusted CCaaS partner is crucial to successfully adapting the customer relationship.
According to the 2020 OMDIA Decision Matrix: Selecting a Multichannel Cloud Contact Centre solution report, “When selecting a cloud contact centre vendor, an enterprise should consider how the potential solution can help it to add new functionality in stages as needed. Vendor roadmaps, technology partnerships, and investments in cloud infrastructure and security capabilities should all be reviewed as part of the selection process.”
The 2020 OMDIA Decision Matrix study recognises Worldline as a global cloud contact centre player: "Worldline has now developed into a world-class cloud contact centre provider with a focus on the higher-agent-count marketplace".
As a major partner for the digital transformation of companies, Worldline has developed strong expertise in customer relationship management over the last 15 years, constantly innovating around the WL Contact solution.
Claude France, Head of Mobility & e-Transactional Services Global Business Line at Worldline: “With the evolution of consumption habits, companies now need to be ready to answer hyperconnected consumers. The Worldline Cloud-based Contact Centre solution, WL Contact, ensures continuous interactions and a 360° view of customers to support companies omnichannel strategy deployment. Worldline is proud to be recognised by OMDIA report for its solution breadth and depth, its product strategy, as well as the flexible pay-per-use pricing scheme.”
Strategy and innovation
The product strategy outlined by OMDIA has materialised by adding lots of functionalities during the last two years to adapt to the requirements of our customers:
- Extended omnichannel with chat, video and social networks for a 360° customer view;
- A multichannel bot that is easily configurable by business users, enabling them to automate simple processes;
- Adaptable and intelligent routing strategies for personalised customer relationship.
Our product developments are cobuilt with our customers, with whom we work closely to meet their business needs.
Flexibility and adaptability
According to the report, "Cloud solutions give organisations more flexibility to expand or contract the number of agents based on the fluctuating requirements of the company or to switch customer interaction management across a multitude of channels".
Flexibility is one of the main features of WL Contact. It's not only the pay-per-use model which allows to easily manage the fluctuation of activity, but also the easy way to integrate with partners and ecosystem. As the sole contractor, Worldline clients benefit from an end-to-end service and recognise the company’s strong ability to support them in integration and customisation.
A proven track of record
Worldline does not only provide software but also accompanies its clients in their projects to transform the omnichannel customer relationship.
For the past 3 years, Worldline has been providing service and expertise for major banking groups (BNPP, Fortis, LBP), enabling them to benefit from all the advantages of the contact centre in the cloud.
Download the report to learn why Worldline is a world cloud contact centre provider with dominance in financial industry marketplace. You’ll also get:
- Key market trends from an industry expert
- Solution analysis