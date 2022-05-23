Worldline Named One Of The Times Top 50 Employers For Women 2022 In The UK

Worldline (Euronext: WLN), a global leader in payments services, has been named as one of the top places to work for women after being listed as one of The Times Top 50 Employers for Women 2022 in the UK.

The Times Top 50 Employers for Women is one of the UK’s most highly profiled and well-established listing of employers striving for gender equality in the workplace. Run by Business in the Community (BITC) - The Prince’s Responsible Business Network and The Times for more than a decade, the incredibly competitive process identifies companies which make gender equality part of the way they do business, working to embed it at all levels.

Worldline is committed to making sure every Worldliner feels included and accepted. In 2020, Worldline UK established its Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) Networks. At Group level, the Worldline UNITE networks are also open to all and aim to contribute to creating an inclusive culture, raise issues and share ideas, raise awareness of the challenges facing specific groups and to provide information about Worldline’s strategy, policy and developments. Employees across the UK have embraced these networks, with numerous events and webinars organised over the last two years to give people the chance to learn more about other people’s lived experiences. The UNITE Network is today comprised of 500 employees from the different Worldline countries.

Worldline’s priority is to ensure that employees feel empowered and are encouraged to perform at their best in a diverse, inclusive and inspiring workplace. Worldline has developed a comprehensive action plan to anchor fairness and transparency in its employees’ journey to better attract, retain, empower and develop women in the company, supported by its Trust 2025 CSR program. At Worldline 34% of employees are women. Our challenge is to achieve 35% in all parts of the Group and then to increase the percentage throughout the company. At senior management level, the Group has increased the proportion of women to 25% from 17%. With a particular focus on increasing the proportion of women within management positions.

Katy Neep, Gender Equality Campaign Director at Business in the Community, said : “The cost of living crisis following hot on the heels of the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 faced by women has further shone a light on how far we have to go on gender equality. Without action from all employers, we will end up chasing our tails while trying to eradicate the inequalities gap and create truly inclusive workplaces for all women.”