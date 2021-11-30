Worldline Joins Forces With FIDO Alliance - Taking The Next Step In Safe And User-Friendly Online Identification

Worldline (Euronext: WLN) has become a member of the FIDO Alliance, a worldwide organisation that aims to standardise and bring interoperability in the authentication world. Through this membership, Worldline is taking a further step in its online identification strategy, as it is convinced that strong authentication, interoperability, and the use of biometrics are crucial in this regard.
The FIDO Alliance is a global open industry association that aims to create authentication standards to help reduce the world’s over-reliance on passwords. To this end, it promotes the development of, use of, and compliance with standards for authentication and device attestation.
The FIDO Alliance is working to change the nature of authentication with open standards that are more secure than passwords, simpler for consumers to use, and easier for service providers to deploy and manage. Worldline fully endorses these initiatives and is proud to collaborate with the FIDO Alliance and its other members in these areas to provide safe and user-friendly identification solutions to its clients.
“The FIDO Alliance welcomes our new sponsor member Worldline and thanks them for their commitment to strong authentication in the interest of the online community of providers and users. Worldline understands the need for a new model in user authentication that both confirms and protects user identity, while simplifying the user experience,” says Christina Hulka, executive director and COO of the FIDO Alliance.
Important benefits
“To us, it’s really important to be a member of the world renowned FIDO Alliance”, says Wolf Kunisch, Head of Strategy & Public Affairs at Worldline. “It gives us the opportunity to be part of this important working group, which defines the specifications of the relevant standards for safe online identification. In addition, it helps us to stay up to date regarding the latest trends in this field, and to ensure that the results of the working group become part of our own product roadmap. As a result, we will be able to further optimise our services towards our customers.”
The FIDO Alliance membership offers several other key benefits to Worldline and its customers:
- The alliance aims to develop interoperable identification solutions that minimise the reliance on passwords for all markets and use cases. This would make it both easier and more secure for consumers to identify themselves or authenticate online decisions.
- The objective of the FIDO2 standard is to offer the biometrics authentication without the need of having a mobile application. For Worldline, this for instance means they can offer it through their WL Trusted Authentication on browser.
- With FIDO, merchants can use their own authentication for e-commerce payments. They can use delegated authentication and keep the full user journey and do not have to use the authentication of the issuers.