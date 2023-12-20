Worldline Introduces Its New Food Services Payments Suite Enhancing Payment Experience For Restaurants And Their Guests

Worldline [Euronext: WLN], a global leader in payments services, has launched the Worldline Food Services Payments Suite, an end-to-end solution offering an enhanced, seamless and secure payment experience for the food and beverage industry and particularly for quick service restaurants and their guests.

Catering to the specific needs of restaurants

Ensuring a seamless, secure payment experience for guests

Extending connectivity into the food services industry ecosystem to leverage the latest industry trends

With the global food service market projected to almost double from US$ 2’65 trillion in 2023 to $ 5.42 trillion by 2030 the industry, particularly within the European restaurant sector, is undergoing a pivotal transformation, driven by innovation and technology. This evolution is not only about enhancing the dining experience but also about streamlining operational efficiency and adapting to the changing preferences of consumers. For example, according to Deloitte, 60% of consumers believe that technology improves their dining experience by streamlining operations and reducing wait times.

Such statistics including the fact that there has been a 65% growth in online food orders and a 31% increase in takeaway service since the pandemic, are transforming restaurants from traditional eating spaces into technologically advanced environments where payment technologies are integrated into the customer experience. This has led to the creation of comprehensive, immersive experiences that bridge physical and digital, including not only augmented-reality menus and AI-driven meal recommendations but also a seamless integration of the dining experience with digital platforms, all the way through to an almost unnoticeable act of payment.

Worldline Food Services Payments Suite has been developed specifically to:

Answer our customers' food and beverage use cases beyond traditional payment processing. For example, it encapsulates developments and trends within the industry by facilitating the latest digital solutions like wallets, QR codes, and in-app payments.

Put the emphasis on the customer engagement experience, particularly at the point of checkout. This new and innovative solution creates a more memorable and satisfying experience where the use of data-driven analytics, often powered by AI, plays a pivotal role.

Enable extended connectivity into the food services ecosystem by using customer data. This offering integrates closely with the hardware and maintenance partners, to offer more targeted and appropriate services and nurture a more loyal customer base.

Florian Cottereau, Global Head of Sales for Retail and Food & Beverage, Merchant Services at Worldline, explains: “Worldline is a major payment service partner of main international brands of Quick Service Restaurants in Europe and the UK, such as Subway SSP, or Areas. With our Food Services Payments Suite, we aim to reinforce our footprint with local restaurant chains and F&B platforms. Food Services Payments is designed to offer a streamlined, secure, and efficient end-to-end payment solution which covers both in-restaurant and online payments. Furthermore, our unique “A la Carte Acquiring” approach enables merchants and partners to find the solution that best fits their needs.” To learn more about Worldline Food Services Payments Suite visit this page.