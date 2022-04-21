Worldline Extends Roll-Out Of WL Petrol & Energy Suite Across Italy - The Initiative Reinforces Ten Years Of A Successful Partnership With Fortech

Worldline (Euronext: WLN), a global leader in payments services, has launched its WL Petrol & Energy Suite into Italy, following a successful roll-out in Benelux and Spain. The move will strengthen collaboration with Worldline’s long-standing partner in the region, Fortech S.r.l., who, as leading industry integrators and innovators, are focused on revolutionising the concept of the ‘fuel station of the future’.
Since 2011, Worldline and Fortech have enjoyed a successful partnership, which was focused on Fortech deploying Worldline terminals. Now taking advantage of some of the WL Petrol & Energy Suite features, Fortech will be in a position to propose a full–service approach in the Petrol & Energy market across Italy.
This collaboration will offer Italian customers a completely new perspective in petrol stations and deliver an enhanced, full-service offer ranging from commercial acquiring and terminals to a broad range of value-added services including Worldline’s digital wallet platform, WL Pay & Drive, EV Charging solution, Dynamic Currency Conversion solution and more. Thanks to the recent acquisition of Axepta Italy, Worldline can also support customers with the local PagoBancomat scheme.
The retail fuel market continues to evolve rapidly across Europe, including such developments as remote reservation and payment at electric charging stations, or directly to pump via smartphone, ‘queue busting’ solutions in shops, and the provision of multi-service Outdoor Payment Terminals (OPT) for bill payments. To respond to such trends, fuel companies and operators of service stations increasingly collaborate with expert partners. For example, fuel and car wash stations are now integrating more self-service solutions through Fortech products like SmartOPT and SmartWASH, with over 6000 and 1000 of each deployed with Worldline terminals, respectively.
Massimo Banci, Fortech Commercial Director, commented: “For more than 10 years we have chosen Worldline because, in addition to being the market leader in payment systems, Worldline has demonstrated its extreme reliability. In fact, it is a brand that continues to evolve and remains at the cutting edge of payment technology solutions. It is important to emphasise that, in this period, we have worked on a customised version of the Worldline software so that we can offer the market the best for our specific sector.
This customisation, which is the result of synergistic work between Fortech and Worldline, has allowed us to create the perfect solution for Italian points of sale and both expands and enhances our mutual collaboration to deliver what our customers want.”
Michel Rudolf von Rohr, Global Head of Petrol & Energy at Worldline, added: "Our launch in Italy is a milestone moment for the WL Petrol & Energy Suite as we continue its successful roll-out into the wider European marketplace. We are delighted to be co-operating with our long-term partners Fortech, one of the leading integrators. It confirms the ambition of our two companies to combine our collective expertise to support and anticipate the future needs of the petrol and Electric Vehicle charging market."